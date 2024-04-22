Price of construction materials rises in Cyprus

The Price Index of Construction Materials for March 2024 in Cyprus reached 117,19 units (base year 2021=100), recording an increase of 0,21% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded a decrease of 1,70%. By main commodity category, decreases were recorded in metallic products (-6,45%) and products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (-0,59%), whereas increases were observed in minerals (1,22%), electromechanical products (0,48%) and mineral products (0,46%).

For the period January-March 2024, the index recorded a decrease of 2,05% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.