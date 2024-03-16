Boeing 737-800 flying from San Francisco had missing panel, lands safely

A Boeing 737-800 plane flying from San Francisco was found to have a missing panel after landing safely at its scheduled destination in southern Oregon, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday.

The plane of United Airlines, a Flight 433, “landed safely at Medford Airport in Oregon around 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) on Friday, March 15. A post landing airline inspection revealed a missing panel,” the FAA, Boeing’s primary regulator, said in a statement.

“The FAA will investigate,” it added.

Boeing has encountered many quality and safety concerns for years with its aircraft, resulting in an extended grounding of certain planes and delivery suspensions.