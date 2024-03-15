Cyprus News Briefing: Morning Update 15March

Famagusta Gazette: Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has said for the first time in nearly two decades, the Gaza Strip will be connected to the outside world through its sea border.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Christodoulidis noted that the initiative to open a maritime humanitarian corridor was a ‘duty of Cyprus’ and explained that the operational protocol was produced jointly with the Israelis.

Elsewhere, the British Forces Cyprus (BFC) has awarded an £820,000 contract to Beam Global to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions with delivery expected by summer 2024.

The contract will provide British Forces Cyprus with ten transportable EV charging points and an accompanying trailer to allow movement of chargers. Beam experts will also provide onsite training upon delivery of the equipment.

In crime news, the four defendants in the case of the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos, committed last October in Limassol, pleaded not guilty to all thirteen charges they face.

During proceedings on Thursday before the Permanent Criminal Court which sat in Limassol, the suspects were charged with the offenses of conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, possession, transport and use of a firearm and explosives, arson of a vehicle and theft.

And finally, the former Cyprus embassy in London has been sold for £25 million, according to listing agency Wetherell.

Mansion Global reports the 8,435-square-foot property, which is steps from Hyde Park, was built in 1913, as a grand six-story Edwardian-style home. It served as the Cyprus Embassy from 1959, as its new government was formed, until the delegation relocated to St. James’s Square.

Weather: Overcast with the chance of light showers. Temp: 19C