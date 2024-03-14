Former Cyprus embassy sold to billionaire

The former Cyprus embassy in London has been sold for £25 million, according to listing agency Wetherell.

Mansion Global reports the 8,435-square-foot property, which is steps from Hyde Park, was built in 1913, as a grand six-story Edwardian-style home. It served as the Cyprus Embassy from 1959, as its new government was formed, until the delegation relocated to St. James’s Square.

“This magnificent former embassy on Park Street was converted back into a mansion and has been purchased by an international buyer who wanted a family home in Mayfair,” said Peter Wetherell, founder and chairman of Wetherell.

The agents did not identify the buyer, but described him as a “billionaire” from the Middle East.