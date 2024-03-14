Hopes for three weekly aid ships from Cyprus to Gaza

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has said for the first time in nearly two decades, the Gaza Strip will be connected to the outside world through its sea border.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Christodoulidis noted that the initiative to open a maritime humanitarian corridor was a ‘duty of Cyprus’ and explained that the operational protocol was produced jointly with the Israelis.

The British newspaper reports, among other things, that it took four months of diplomatic consultations for the departure of the first cargo by sea from the port of Larnaca.

He also expressed hopes that it will be possible for two to three ships to leave the island every week, destined for the Palestinian enclave.