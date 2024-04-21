Turkish, Egyptian FMs call for action to end crises in Middle East

Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers emphasized that the military confrontation and crises in the Middle East could potentially widen to a larger area, underscoring the necessity for urgent action.

Hakan Fidan and Sameh Shoukry met in Türkiye’s Istanbul on Saturday to discuss current regional challenges and bilateral relations.

“Conflicts, incomprehension, and violence must not continue,” said Shoukry at a joint conference with Fidan. “There is a possibility that the conflict may spread. The tension between Iran and Israel has increased… We have called for restraint,” he noted.

The Egyptian foreign minister also noted that the strain between Iran and Israel diverted the international community’s attention from the “tragic situation” in Gaza, underscoring the significance of delivering aid to the region.

Shoukry called for the immediate opening of six Israeli crossings with Gaza for humanitarian aid, stressing that any failure to do so constitutes a violation of international law.

“It is very important that a ceasefire is established first and that the Palestinian people receive the humanitarian aid they need,” he remarked.

Fidan, for his part, noted that everything that happens in Palestine could trigger global fault lines and expand across both Eastern and Western spheres.

“The disruption of logistics chains and the surge in prices are just the tip of the iceberg. To curb the proliferation of crises, proactive measures are imperative to address these issues at their core,” the Turkish minister said.

“Our priority should be the end of the Israeli occupation and the realization of the two-state solution formula. Without this resolution, yesterday’s attacks from Yemen, today’s Iran-Israel tension, tomorrow’s potential for another war, and the day after’s risk of civil unrest will persist,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two ministers also underscored the profound and constructive relations between Türkiye and Egypt, emphasizing their positive impact on the region.

“We are committed to elevating our political, economic, cultural, and security relations to a superior standard. Our strong ties will contribute significantly to the security and stability of the region,” Shoukry said.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Cairo in over a decade, aiming to revitalize ties with Egypt after more than a decade of estrangement. ■