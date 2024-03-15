 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BREAKING: At least 21 migrants killed, boat sinks off Türkiye’s Aegean coast

By Famagusta Gazette on March 15, 2024 2:40 pm

At least 21 illegal migrants were killed Friday when their boat sank off Türkiye’s Aegean coast, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred off the coast of Eceabat District in the northwestern province of Canakkale when the migrant boat capsized and sank, said the report.

Citing Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas, the TRT said a search and rescue operation is ongoing at the scene, backed by two helicopters and ten Coast Guard rescue boats. According to Aktas, four individuals had been rescued.

Meanwhile, ambulances have been dispatched to the Kabatepe port near the incident location.

The exact number of people aboard the boat, their intended destination, and the number of missing due to the incident remained unclear, noted Aktas.

 

Famagusta Gazette
