Turkish police detain 36 IS suspects

Turkish police detained 36 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

The suspects were detained in Istanbul, the largest city of Türkiye, as well as in the provinces of Kayseri, Izmir, and Eskisehir, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without specifying the time of the operations.

Some of the suspects were allegedly involved in the financial network of the group, while others were providing medicine and supplies to injured people from the IS, he said.

The police seized shotguns, unlicensed pistols, large amounts of both foreign and Turkish currencies, as well as lots of digital materials during the operations, he added.

The Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

Last December, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top IS terrorist in charge of the group’s finances in an operation in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Mersin.