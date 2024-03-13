Next steps in Gaza – Cyprus aid mission to be discussed

The next steps in relation to the operation of the humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza will be examined in teleconference of foreign ministers, with the participation of the Republic of Cyprus, the USA, the EU, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Technocrats from these states are also expected in Cyprus, with the main goal of continuing to offer humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Expressing satisfaction at the start of the route, President Christodoulidis said that the mission is also an indication of the recognition and importance of the role of the Republic of Cyprus in the region.

The long-expected aid vessel heading for Gaza via the Cyprus-based corridor sent out the first consignment on Tuesday morning. It was part of a joint aid project known as “Amalthea.”

Though the Cyprus-proposed aid project has been endorsed by the European Union and several European countries, as well as the United States, security concerns from the Israeli side and the lack of proper jetties on the Gaza coast means it still takes time for the materials to reach the needy in the enclave.