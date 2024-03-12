Belarus toughens army combat readiness amid NATO drills

Belarus has started a full-scale inspection of the combat readiness of the armed forces, in light of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s exercises going on near its borders, said the defense ministry Monday.

“The armed forces are paying great attention to maintaining a high level of combat and mobilization readiness in the current aggravated military-political situation,” the ministry said in a Telegram post, citing Viktor Gulevich, chief of the general staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister.

Gulevich said that the inspection is also a response to the NATO maneuvers taking place throughout Europe, including the Polish-led Dragon 24 exercises underway within the framework of the NATO Steadfast Defender military drills, the largest in Europe over decades.

He said designated military units of the country’s armed forces will conduct a series of exercises, and such reactions will be intensified in the future, including increasing the participating troops.