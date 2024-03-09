Erdogan says Türkiye ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace summit during Zelensky’s visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that Türkiye offers to facilitate a peace summit that would include Russia to solve the current Ukraine crisis.

Erdogan made the remarks during a joint press conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their discussions at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace.

“Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine while working for a negotiated, peaceful end to the war,” Erdogan stated.

He also addressed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was halted in July last year, affirming Türkiye’s readiness to support a renewed agreement.

The initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye in July 2022, created a humanitarian maritime corridor allowing food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The Turkish leader pointed out that they also discussed issues such as the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the security of ports along the maritime route, and prisoner exchanges.

Zelensky underlined his country’s efforts to bolster security and achieve a fair peace for both Ukraine and the broader Black Sea region.

He expressed gratitude to Erdogan for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, acknowledging Türkiye’s role in achieving significant humanitarian outcomes.

The Ukrainian president’s visit to Istanbul, which began at approximately 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Friday, marked his second trip to Türkiye. Prior to the press briefing, the two leaders held a meeting that lasted about 90 minutes. ■