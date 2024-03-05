Raisi: Iran ready to become energy hub and a safe route for gas

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has invited international investors and the member states of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to participate in the country’s energy projects.

Raisi made the remarks at the seventh GECF Summit in the Algerian capital Algiers, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Raisi said Iran is ready to become an energy hub and a safe route for gas distribution and transfer between producers and their target markets.

According to the Energy Information Administration affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy, Iran sits on the world’s second-largest gas reserves.