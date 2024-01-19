Egypt foils drug smuggling attempt on NE border

The Egyptian Armed Forces on Thursday said it thwarted a drug smuggling attempt on Egypt’s northeastern border with Israel, killing three suspected traffickers during its operation.

“The armed forces foiled an attempt to smuggle about 300 kg of narcotic substances of various types,” the Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement on his Facebook page.

A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that the confiscated drugs, mainly Hashish, were en route from Egypt to Israel via the Al-Awja border crossing.

On Tuesday, Egypt thwarted another smuggling attempt by confiscating 174 kg of narcotic substances on its border with Israel, killing one suspect and arresting six others. ■