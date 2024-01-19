3rd Arab media congress concludes in Tunisia

The third Arab Media Congress concluded Thursday in the Tunisian capital, after focusing on the opportunities and challenges posed by the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in news reporting.

The two-day event, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union, was held under the theme of “Media in the Artificial Intelligence Era: Opportunities and Challenges.”

The congress’ main topics included the AI application in media content creation, AI and media professions, technical and technological aspects of using AI, ethics and legislation of AI application, and reviews of successful experiences in using AI in the media field.

The meeting was attended by a number of well-known media personalities and experts from Arab states and other countries. ■