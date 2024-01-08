Tunisian police dismantle human trafficking network

Tunisia dismantled a human trafficking network that smuggled African migrants into Italy, the Tunisian National Guard said on Sunday.

“Security units in the southeastern province of Sfax managed to dismantle a criminal network active in the smuggling of foreign nationals,” the Tunisian National Guard said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“This network facilitates the passage of people of different African nationalities to enter the Tunisian territory through the Algerian land border, and then transports and shelters them for illegal immigration attempts toward Italy,” it added.

Four individuals, as well as three vehicles and a large amount of cash, were seized during the operation, said the statement, without giving further details.

Located at the northern tip of Africa, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants trying to reach Italy via Tunisian coasts has been on the rise.

