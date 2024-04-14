President Christodoulidis: Cyprus is in no way involved in Israel – Iran situation

Cyprus is in no way involved in the developing situation between Iran and Israel, declared Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday.

After a meeting of the National Security Council, he said that the situation was ‘very difficult’ and expressed the wish that there would be no further deterioration, which, as he noted, ‘is in nobody’s interest’.

He added that in such difficult times, the decisions that the government must take are difficult and are taken with the sole criterion of safeguarding the interests of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people.

Furthermore, he said that the meeting reviewed the situation inside and outside Cyprus, noting that everything that needs to be done is being done and the authorities are on alert and are monitoring the developments in the Middle East very carefully.

He also said the issue would be discussed in a conference call this afternoon with the president of the European Commission and other European leaders, and at the informal European Council on Wednesday in Brussels.

British fighter jets reportedly took off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus last night to aid Israel destroy missiles and drones.