Iran strikes prompts emergency meeting of the Cyprus National Security Council

President Christodoulidis has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council at 9:30 am to examine the situation that is arising after Iran’s attack on Israel.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, stated that the Republic of Cyprus is preparing for all eventualities, in relation to a possible attack by Iran on Israel.

According to Cyprus Radio, he referred to the possibility of activating the Estia project, for the removal of citizens of third countries from the region, but also to the intensity of the refugee flows, which will result from a possible escalation of the crisis.

Earlier, a combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Saturday that the United States will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran, U.S. news portal Axios reported, citing a senior White House official.