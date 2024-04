Another 32 irregular migrants arrive in Cyprus

Another 32 illegal immigrants were detected on a boat last night by Maritime police in Cyprus.

Thirty Syrians and two Palestinians were on board the boat – 19 men, 3 women, 3 children and 7 unaccompanied minors.

The migrants were safely taken to the port of Larnaca, where their details were recorded and then transferred to the Pournara Temporary Accommodation Center in Kokkinotrimithia.

Police proceeded to arrest an immigrant as the alleged navigator of the boat.