Three skiers die after avalanche in the Austrian alpine state of Tyrol

Three skiers died after an avalanche in the Austrian alpine state of Tyrol swept away four people from their 17-member skiing group on Thursday morning, police said.

The fourth victim has been taken to hospital but his or her condition was not immediately clear.

According to the police, the 17-member group from the Netherlands and their four Austrian mountain guides were on an excursion near the ski resort of Soelden when the avalanche took place, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

ORF described the avalanche as 180 meters in length and 80 meters in width.

The remaining 13 people from the group and the four local guides were not injured. ■