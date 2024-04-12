Cyprus and Andorra relations in spotlight as FM visits Nicosia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, Imma Tor Faus, will pay an official visit to Cyprus later following an invitation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos.

In the framework of the visit, the two Ministers will have a private meeting, followed by extended consultations with the participation of delegations of the two Ministries. After the consultations, the two Ministers will make statements to the media. Afterwards, Kombos will host a working lunch with his counterpart.

The discussions will focus, inter alia, on bilateral relations between Cyprus and Andorra, the Cyprus problem, EU-Andorra relations, regional developments, as well as cooperation between the two countries at multilateral level.