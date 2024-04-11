Israel could join the Copa America

The Israel Football Association (IFA) signed a cooperation agreement with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the IFA and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements on Thursday.

The IFA stated that this agreement is groundbreaking, including the option for Israel to join the Copa America and other competitions in years to come.

The agreement also entails cooperation in the development and training of coaches, refereeing, women’s and youth football, medicine, technology, marketing and communication, and friendly matches.

It was signed by CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez and IFA president Moshe Zuares during the CONMEBOL Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay.

During the congress, Zuares also discussed with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on how FIFA can assist the IFA in the international arena and the development of Israeli football. ■