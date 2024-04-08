Gatti ends Juve’s poor run in Serie A

Juventus eventually breathed a life back in Serie A as they edged past Fiorentina 1-0 through Federico Gatti’s follow-up on Sunday, with three disallowed goals.

Juve were just coming off a Coppa Italia victory over Lazio but they only managed one win in their previous nine Serie A fixtures.

Weston McKennie had found the net just six minutes into the game, but it was chalked off due to offside, six minutes before Dusan Vlahovic’s goal being canceled out for Gleison Bremer’s offside in the build-up.

The home side finally broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Bremer’s header thumped the bar, and Gatti was alert to tap it in from a close range.

Vlahovic thought he had doubled the lead in the 31st minute, but it was disallowed again as McKennie slightly wandered offside when providing the assist.

Fiorentina had the chance to equalize but Nico Gonzalez’s strike was fingertipped onto the upright by Wojciech Szczesny, while M’Bala Nzola blocked his teammate Lucas Beltran’s attempt.

With the hard-fought win, Juve extended their advantage over fourth-placed Bologna to four points, while the Rossoblu were held by Frosinone to a goalless tie.

Elsewhere, Napoli also registered a win after a winless run of four games as they came from behind to beat Monza 4-2, with four different players scoring for the defending champions.

Also on Sunday, Cagliari beat Atalanta 2-1, and Genoa conquered Hellas Verona 2-1 away. ■