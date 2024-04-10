4.238 new cars registered in Cyprus last month

New figures from the Statistical Service entitled “Registration of Motor Vehicles” for the period January – March 2024, shows a small drop in new car registrations.

In March 2024, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 4.238, recording a decrease of 0,7% compared to 4.270 in March 2023. Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 4,8% to 3.316, from 3.484 in March 2023.

The main developments during the period January – March 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 are summarised as follows:

(a) The total registrations of motor vehicles increased by 25,8% to 12.827 in January – March 2024, from 10.193 in January – March 2023.

(b) Passenger saloon cars increased to 10.189 from 8.264 in January – March 2023, recording a rise of 23,3%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 4.465 or 43,8% were new and 5.724 or 56,2% were used cars. Rental cars in particular recorded a fall of 22,3% to 908.

(c) The share of petrol powered passengers’ cars to the total of this category of vehicles decreased in January – March 2024 to 49,2% (from 59,0% in the corresponding period of the preceding year) and that of diesel powered cars to 9,9% in 2024 from 11,0% in 2023. On the other hand, the share of electric cars rose from 2,6% in 2023 to 3,8% in 2024 and of hybrid cars from 27,4% to 37,2%.

(d) Motor coaches and buses registered in January – March 2024 increased to 64, from 21 in the same period of 2023.

(e) Goods conveyance vehicles increased by 40,4% to 1.445 in January – March 2024, compared to 1.029 in January – March 2023. In particular, light goods vehicles increased by 44,9% to 1.149, heavy goods vehicles by 4,8% to 152, road tractors (units of trailers) by 69,0% to 49 and rental vehicles by 53,2% to 95.

(f) Mopeds < 50cc registered in January – March 2024 increased to 240 compared to 28 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(g) Mechanised cycles > 50cc increased by 0,7% to 727 in January – March 2024, compared to 722 in the same period of 2023.