Ministry of Transport bids to address congestion frustration in Cyprus

Tacking increasing volumes of traffic and road safety are among the first priorities of Alexis Vafeadis, the Transport Minister.

During an assessment of his work for 2023 and planning for 2024, Vafeadis announced that to ease the traffic – among other things – electronic public information panels on the highways will be used during periods of high traffic congestion.

Congestion, bottlenecks and roadworks are an increasing blight for drivers in Cyprus, which has no railway, or tram networks, leaving the public to use cars or public buses.

He also announced the creation of three hundred new bus stops, as well as a new “Park & ​​Ride”, scheme in Limassol and Larnaca.