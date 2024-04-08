Teenager arrested in connection with Cyprus – Lebanon trafficking

A teenager of Lebanese origin, who is allegedly a member of a ring trafficking illegal immigrants from Lebanon to Cyprus, has been detained for eight days.

The offenses he faces are for participation in a criminal organization, illegal trafficking of illegal immigrants, conspiracy to commit a felony and money laundering.

According to the Police, the 18-year-old allegedly works with a person who lives in Lebanon, while two other people are wanted for questioning in the case.

Dealing with the increased migration flows from Lebanon to Cyprus was at the center of the contacts that the President Christodoulidis held in Beirut earlier on Monday.

Last week, 15 boats carrying 800 people made the journey from Lebanon, leaving Cyprus in what Christodoulides, called “a state of serious crisis”.