Storm front keeps emergency services in Cyprus busy

Green Monday, the traditional bank holiday in Cyprus, turned into a washout after stormy weather battered much of the island, prompting a Yellow warning from the Met Office.

Thirteen fire service teams, two civil defence units and five teams of volunteer groups were called on to help fix problems due to a storm in Nicosia on Monday afternoon.

The fire brigade received more than seventy calls, which mostly concerned flooded houses, basements and other properties, as well as flooding rainwater drains, mainly in Strovolos, Latsia, Geri and Aglantzia.

Due to the heavy rain and hail, many cars were stranded on flooded roads.

According to Cyprus radio, main arterial roads in the capital turned into rivers, causing a halt in traffic for several hours.

Scattered, blustery showers developed along southern coasts, especially in the Larnaca district, but some brighter spells followed on Monday evening.