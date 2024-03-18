UNRWA estimates 23 mln tons of rubble in Gaza Strip

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimated on Sunday that the ongoing conflict has reduced infrastructure in the Gaza Strip into 23 million tons of rubble.

UNRWA said in a statement that homes, schools, clinics and many other civilian infrastructures in Gaza have been heavily affected by the conflict, resulting in “the formation of approximately 23 million tons of rubble.”

It noted that the work to remove the rubble and unexploded ordnance will take years.

According to the agency’s evaluation, more than 2 million people living in Gaza have had their lives destroyed.

Since the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 31,645, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. ■