Cyprus News Briefing: Morning Update 17 March

Famagusta Gazette: “The first ship has started to return and we are ready to send the second ship with humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has said.

Speaking near Limassol, he said he had received many calls ‘from many countries’ to further strengthen the aid.

He added a decision has been made to set up a special fund from countries that want to contribute financially to the purchase of humanitarian aid.

In other news, the UN Secretary-general’s personal envoy Maria Holguin said there are no timetables for her next steps after departing from the island.

‘I had very good meetings all week,’ she said.

Elsewhere, passengers on a flight from Paphos to Dublin earlier this month were exposed to measles, it has emerged.

According to the Irish Independent, a passenger on the Ryanair flight had measles, posing a risk to other travelers, according to a letter to passengers from the Health Service Executive, HSE.

The flight FR3333 arrived from Paphos, Cyprus, on Thursday, March 7, according to a passenger who received the notification from the HSE, the paper reports.

And the whole of Cyprus has a carnival vibe this weekend with 7 different parades taking place all over the island. Limassol takes the lead with the parade starting from the Agios Nikolaos junction and ending at the Polemedia traffic lights.

Weather: Overcast with a chance of showers. Temp: 19C