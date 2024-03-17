Carnival weekend underway in Cyprus

The whole of Cyprus has a carnival vibe this weekend with 7 different parades taking place all over the island. Limassol takes the lead with the parade starting from the Agios Nikolaos junction and ending at the Polemedia traffic lights.

In Paphos, the parade will start from the World War II Memorial and end at Evagoras Pallikaridis Avenue.

In Paralmini, the parade will start at two in the afternoon from the second primary school of Paralimni and will pass through Protaras and Agios Georgios avenues.

At 20:00 there will also be an evening parade from Stratigou Georgiou Griva-Digeni Street and it will end up at Agios Georgios Square.