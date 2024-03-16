Iran fends off 4,000 terrorist operations at borders

Iran’s border guards have fended off 4,000 terrorist operations at the country’s borders since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, which fell on March 21, 2023, the semi-official Fars news agency reports.

A large number of terrorist groups’ members sought to enter the country, but were identified and targeted before crossing the borders, Iran’s Border Guards Commander Ahmad Ali Goudarzi was quoted as saying at a press conference.

He added that the “terrorists” had either been killed or arrested and handed over to the relevant Iranian authorities.

Commenting on the measures implemented to beef up security along the country’s borders, he said different types of drones and micro air vehicles had been delivered to border guards to protect the frontiers against “armed thugs and hostile terrorists.”

Goudarzi noted that 3 billion euros (3.27 billion U.S. dollars) had been allocated to block the borders, especially in southeastern Iran.