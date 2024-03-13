Israeli airstrikes kill two foreign militants in Syria

Two people believed to be foreign militants were killed in Israeli airstrikes on sites in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra, a war monitor reported.

The identities of the victims, who are believed to be affiliated with either the Lebanese Hezbollah or Iranian militias, remain unclear, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the airstrikes targeted two locations in the Tel Ahmar area, situated north of Khan Arnabeh in Quneitra countryside.

Before this incident, another location near the Ein al-Nouriya area, close to the Syrian border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, was directly targeted by Israel, the observatory added. ■