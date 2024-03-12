Cyprus records drop in imports for January

Cyprus recorded a drop in imports at the start of the year. New figures show total imports of goods in January 2024 were €848,1 mn as compared to €1.735,1 mn in January 2023, recording a decrease of 51,1%.

Imports from other EU member states were €510,7 mn and from third countries €337,4 mn, compared to €529,1 mn and €1.206,0 mn respectively in January 2023.

Total exports of goods in January 2024 were €281,5 mn as compared to €315,2 mn in January 2023, recording a decrease of 10,7%.

The trade deficit was €566,5 mn in January 2024 compared to €1.419,9 mn in the corresponding month of 2023.