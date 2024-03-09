Bomb threat in Athens ministry revealed as prank

The Greek Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Athens was falsely alarmed about the possibility of a bomb attack on Friday, according to reliable sources.

Earlier on Friday, Greek police special forces were dispatched to the ministry to investigate the threat that had been signaled to the authorities by an anonymous caller. However, after a thorough inspection, no explosive device was found on the premises.

Sources revealed that Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias was among those evacuated from the building.

The incident follows a recent explosion outside Greece’s Ministry of Labor in central Athens on Feb. 3, which resulted in extensive damage but no injuries. Prior to the explosion, anonymous warning calls were made to local media by an individual claiming responsibility on behalf of a purported new urban guerrilla group. ■