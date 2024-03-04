Sri Lanka records highest monthly income from tourism

Sri Lanka recorded its highest monthly income from tourism in four years in January, according to the latest data issued by Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The central bank’s Economic Research Department said that in January, the South Asian country earned 342 million U.S. dollars from tourism, a record in the four years since January 2020 when the South Asian country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The January figure is also compared to the 154 million dollars in monthly income from tourism a year earlier.