Türkiye detains Kazakh citizen wanted by Interpol

Turkish security forces detained on Saturday a Kazakh national, who was wanted by Interpol on charges of being a member of an “international organized crime syndicate, facilitating gambling and corruption,” the public prosecutor’s office of the western Izmir province said.

The suspect, whose name was not revealed, had been involved in many international crimes in Kazakhstan and had disguised himself, the office said in a statement.

The Kazakh was arrested in a joint intelligence-based operation carried out by Izmir’s public prosecutor’s office and teams from anti-crime agencies, it said.

The police raided two locations and apprehended the Kazakh national in Izmir, it added.

Turkish authorities are making arrangements for the Kazakh to be deported back to his home country, according to the statement.