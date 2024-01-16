Tanzania to suspend Kenya Airways passenger flights between Nairobi, Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian aviation authorities on Monday announced the suspension of all Kenya Airways passenger flights between the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, with effect from Jan. 22, 2024.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said in a statement that the move was in response to Kenya’s recent rejection of Tanzania’s request to allow its airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited, to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

According to the statement signed by TCAA Director General Hamza Johari, TCAA cited the Kenyan authorities’ refusal as a violation of Section 4 of the memorandum of understanding on Air Services signed between the two countries in 2016.

Tanzania was committed to international aviation regulations and bilateral agreements, said the statement.