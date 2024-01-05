Libyan PM stresses support for UN envoy’s efforts to hold elections

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Wednesday stressed his government’s support for the UN efforts to hold general elections in the country.

In a meeting with ambassadors of Arab, African and Islamic countries to Libya, Dbeibah explained the “political vision of the Government of National Unity that supports the efforts of the UN Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily to hold fair elections in accordance with fair and impartial laws,” said a statement by the Libyan government.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled, due to disagreements among the Libyan parties over election laws.

Earlier in October, the east-based parliament approved presidential and national assembly election laws.

However, the Tripoli-based High Council of State rejected the new laws and decided to cancel its representation in the “6+6” committee, which is a joint legislative committee composed of six members from the High Council of State and six members from the parliament, aiming at legislating for the upcoming elections.

Dbeibah said on Saturday during the Tripoli Government Communication Forum that he will only transfer power through elections. ■