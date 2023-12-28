Greek-owned cargo ship damaged by mine in Black Sea, 3 injured

A Greek-owned cargo ship was damaged by a mine in the Black Sea, with three crew members slightly injured, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian sources.

Eighteen people were on board the Panama-flagged vessel when the incident happened on Wednesday and the injured included two Greek nationals — the captain and deputy captain — as well as an Egyptian cook, according to sources from Greece’s ministry of maritime affairs and insular policy.

The cargo vessel was heading to a port in Ukraine to load grain, Greek national news agency AMNA reported citing ministry sources.

Tugboats were dispatched to guide the ship to the port, ERT added. ■