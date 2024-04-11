Cyprus: President Christodoulidis will be in Vienna tomorrow

President Christodoulidis will be in Vienna tomorrow to participate in a working dinner of a group of leaders of European Union member states, at the invitation of the president of the European Council, Charles Michel and the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Neuhammer.

The dinner that will take place at the Chancellery of Austria will focus on drawing up the European Union’s strategic agenda for the next five years.

Upon his arrival, President Christodoulidis will be received by the Austrian Chancellor and will then sit down to dinner with the leaders of Austria, Denmark, Malta, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the President of the European Council .