Imports to Cyprus record an increase of 9,2%

New figures show total imports of goods to Cyprus in February 2024 were €841,1 mn as compared to €770,5 mn in February 2023, recording an increase of 9,2%.

Imports from other EU member states were €543,8 mn and from third countries €297,3 mn, compared to €536,2 mn and €234,2 mn respectively in February 2023. Imports in February 2024 include the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with total value of €1,9 mn as compared to €56,8 mn in February 2023.

Total exports of goods in February 2024 were €243,1 mn as compared to €260,8 mn in February 2023, recording a decrease of 6,8%. Exports to other EU member states were €116,2 mn and to third countries €126,9 mn, compared to €65,1 mn and €195,7 mn respectively in February 2023.

Exports in February 2024 include the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with total value of €21,7 mn as compared to €87,6 mn in February 2023.

Total imports of goods in January – February 2024 amounted to €1.698,4 mn as compared to €2.505,6 mn in January – February 2023, recording a decrease of 32,2%. Total exports of goods in January – February 2024 were €554,1 mn compared to €576,0 mn in January – February 2023, registering a decrease of 3,8%. The trade deficit was €1.144,4 mn in January – February 2024 compared to €1.929,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023.