Hellenic Air Force jet crashes into the Aegean Sea

A Hellenic Air Force jet crashed into the Aegean Sea on Wednesday and the pilot has been rescued, Greece’s defense ministry said.

The pilot was able to eject from the plane and later was located by a helicopter during the rescue operation. He was sent to hospital and his condition is stable, the ministry said.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight off the island of Psathoura, according to the Hellenic Air Force.