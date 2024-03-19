Meeting to discuss Gaza humanitarian aid to be held in Cyprus

A meeting of more than forty states to coordinate the next steps regarding the maritime humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip will be held in Cyprus on Thursday.

Speaking in Brussels, Cypriot Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos also said that a second ship after the “Open Arms” is ready to sail, carrying more aid to the Gaza Strip from Larnaca port.

The ship “Jennifer” is loaded with about five hundred tons of humanitarian aid.

Later, a Dutch government expert is expected in Cyprus to assist in technical matters in getting aid into the Palestinian enclave more quickly.

Meanwhile, Kombos also said that the creation of the temporary dock by the United States, which will facilitate the unloading of aid, may be ready sooner than originally announced.

The first aid ship, traveling through the Cyprus-Gaza humanitarian maritime corridor, reached the coast of the Palestinian enclave on Friday and began offloading its cargo.

The 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid onboard the ship was received by workers with the World Central Kitchen (WCK), who will facilitate its distribution to the local population grappling with severe food shortages.

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulidis noted that the initiative to open a maritime humanitarian corridor was a ‘duty of Cyprus’ and explained that the operational protocol was produced jointly with the Israelis.

He also expressed hopes that it will be possible for two to three ships to leave the island every week, destined for the Palestinian enclave.

