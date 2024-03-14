Heavy rains and flooding blights Yemen, 6,000 displaced

The Yemeni government announced on Wednesday that more than 6,000 displaced families in the country’s northeastern province of Marib have been largely impacted by heavy rains and flooding over the past five days, the Saba news agency reported.

In a statement released by the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons’ Camps, the government said that 6,495 displaced families suffered significant damage to their temporary shelters and camp infrastructure due to the torrential rains that started Friday.

It clarified that the downpours have exacerbated the already fragile living conditions of the displaced individuals and families residing in the 204 camps and sites across Marib.

The Executive Unit has expressed grave concern over the current crisis, emphasizing that the reported damages are only preliminary, and any recurrence of heavy rains could further compound the suffering of the displaced population.

In light of this dire situation, the government agency has called upon humanitarian partners to provide urgent assistance and support, including the provision of shelter, food, water, and medical supplies.

It also highlighted the need to replace temporary shelters with more permanent and weather-resistant structures that can preserve the dignity of the displaced individuals.

Official statistics indicated that the areas under the control of the Yemeni government in Marib currently shelter more than 2 million displaced people, who are living in harsh conditions due to a lack of basic necessities and constant exposure to climatic fluctuations.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since late 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015.

