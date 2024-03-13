The unprecedented economic challenges gripping Türkiye

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Turks are embracing it with a mixture of joy and worry due to unprecedented economic challenges gripping their nation.

Rising costs and soaring inflation have compelled many to tighten their belts, navigating through financial strains that have surged over the past year.

Pelin Ozturk, a homemaker, living in Ankara’s bustling Kizilay district, said her family, like many others in Turkey, have to scale back traditional celebrations, from the iftar meal’s richness to the gifts exchanged, amid the country’s skyrocketing inflation.

“Procuring iftar essentials has become a challenge for most households,” she noted, emphasizing that meat has become a luxury for many.

To mitigate the plight of the less fortunate, the Turkish government has intervened by monitoring market prices and encouraging retailers to offer discounts during Ramadan.

However, an alarming 80 percent hike in the price of the essential Ramadan pita, a traditional bread baked during Ramadan in Turkey, has dampened the iftar experience for many.

“Ramadan epitomizes unity, yet in recent years, economic woes have cast a shadow over the joy,” lamented Ahmet Ozturk, a pensioner, reflecting on the distressing impact on millions of retirees.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate, reaching 67.07 percent in February, its highest since 2022, has exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, despite incremental wage and pension hikes.

Amidst these trials, a robust sense of social cohesion prevails during this period of fasting and introspection.

“Ramadan embodies unity and solidarity. It brings me great joy to host meals for family, elders, and friends. It signifies solidarity with our community, which lies at the core of Ramadan,” Ozturk said.

Despite the financial strain, families strive to uphold traditions, gathering for iftar meals and seeking reconciliation during this festive period.

“As we gather with elders for iftar, it presents an opportunity for familial communion amidst adversity,” expressed Furkan Yuceaslantas, a university student, while strolling with friends in Kizilay.

Throughout Ramadan, cannons will reverberate across Türkiye, marking the daily end of fasting. Additionally, “iftar tents,” accommodating hundreds for free meals, and charitable efforts by organizations like the Turkish Red Crescent aim to alleviate the burden on the less fortunate.

“As in every Ramadan, we’re distributing food packs to those in need,” stated Fatma Meric, head of the Turkish Red Crescent, underscoring the commitment to extending support during this month. ■