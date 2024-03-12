3 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk

At least three people were injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The town of Shebekino in the country’s Belgorod region came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces on Tuesday and two people were injured, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region. Six private houses, shop buildings, a hospital and education facilities were damaged.

A total of 11 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Kursk region overnight, according to Roman Starovoyt, governor of the Kursk Region. He said that shelling was currently still underway in the region. One resident was injured.

The Ukrainian armed forces had intensified drone attacks on Russian regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that Russian air defense systems were working to intercept them.

The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that the country’s armed forces repelled 25 drones in Ukrainian attacks against facilities on Russian territory, including two drones downed over the Moscow Region.

The ministry also reported that the country’s armed forces and Federal Security Service thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to cross into Russia through the Belgorod and Kursk regions on Tuesday morning. ■