100 rockets fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon towards northern Israel

Around 100 rockets were fired by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon towards northern Israel on Tuesday morning, following Israeli airstrikes deep into Lebanon, Israeli sources said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee area and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. The country’s aerial defense systems intercepted some of the rockets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The IDF confirmed in a statement that in response, its fighter jets struck three launchers used to fire rockets earlier in the morning.

The salvos came in response to Israeli airstrikes in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, approximately 45 km east of Beirut. The IDF said in a statement that the airstrikes targeted two sites belonging to Hezbollah’s aerial forces in retaliation for recent Hezbollah aircraft attacks launched towards the Golan Heights.

The Beqaa Valley, some 100 km from the Israel border, is considered a Hezbollah stronghold. ■