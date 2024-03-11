UN envoy returns to Cyprus in push for new peace talks

The UN Secretary General’s personal envoy to Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, has launched a second round of contacts on the island.

Early on Monday, she is slated to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and in the afternoon she will hold talks with President Christodoulidis.

Last month, the envoy embarked on efforts in Nicosia to resume long-stalled peace negotiations. She said she was ready to contribute to the resumption of the peace process.

On Sunday, Christodoulidis noted that Holgin will visit Brussels and European capitals to explore the role that the European Union can play in the Cyprus issue.

Last month, Christodoulides asked Germany to effectively assist in resuming the peace talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We exchanged some opinions as to how Germany can facilitate a solution,” Christodoulides told journalists during a tour with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on February 14.

Ersin Tatar reiterated Sunday that the period of Holgin’s mission should not exceed 6 months and that common ground can be found, only by accepting the ‘sovereign equality and the equal status of the Turkish Cypriots’.