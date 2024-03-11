 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gaza aid ship remains in Cyprus, unlikely to leave on Monday

By Famagusta Gazette on March 11, 2024 6:40 pm

It is considered extremely unlikely that a ship loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza will leave Larnaca on Monday evening.

Local media reports the delay is mainly due to technical issues, namely the fact that the platform in Gaza, which will be used to unload the approximately 150 tons of humanitarian aid carried by the ship Open Arms, is not yet ready.

On Tuesday, a departure timetable is expected to be decided.

The ship is carrying 150 tons of dry food, water and some medical supplies.

The opening of a maritime aid corridor is a joint project of the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, and the United States.

Cyprus – Gaza ship could sail today, technical issue dealt with – media

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON MARCH 11, 2024 10:37 AM

The Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos, has expressed the hope that the boat loaded with humanitarian aid for…

Continue reading

Gaza aid ship still moored in Cyprus due to ‘technical issues’

BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON MARCH 11, 2024 6:50 AM

An aid ship set to deliver much needed food to Gaza remains docked in Cyprus Monday morning, despite having planned…

Continue reading

Published in Cyprus, Gaza, Israel and Mediterranean

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from GazaMore posts in Gaza »
More from IsraelMore posts in Israel »
More from MediterraneanMore posts in Mediterranean »
Famagusta Gazette