Gaza aid ship remains in Cyprus, unlikely to leave on Monday

It is considered extremely unlikely that a ship loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza will leave Larnaca on Monday evening.

Local media reports the delay is mainly due to technical issues, namely the fact that the platform in Gaza, which will be used to unload the approximately 150 tons of humanitarian aid carried by the ship Open Arms, is not yet ready.

On Tuesday, a departure timetable is expected to be decided.

The ship is carrying 150 tons of dry food, water and some medical supplies.

The opening of a maritime aid corridor is a joint project of the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, and the United States.

The Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos, has expressed the hope that the boat loaded with humanitarian aid for