Pakistan’s exports increased by over 25 percent on a year-on-year basis, in the third month in a row, contributing to an improved trade balance during the last three months of the ongoing financial year.

The exports increased by 30 percent to 2.575 billion U.S. dollars in February this year as compared to 1.984 billion dollars in the same month of the last financial year.

In February, the trade balance narrowed by 18.2 percent as compared to the same month in the previous financial year, the statement added.