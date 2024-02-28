Cyprus president to meet Rutte in Netherlands

President Christodoulidis is going to the Netherlands today, for a working visit, following the invitation of the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

He will be received, at the Palace in The Hague, by the King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander, with whom they will discuss issues concerning the future of Europe, in view of the upcoming European elections.

Afterwards, President Christodoulidis will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Issues related to the European agenda, the Ukrainian, the Middle East and immigration will also be discussed.